Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here's a golden opportunity for you. Here's a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From UPSC's vacancies for Assistant Director positions to the Delhi Development Authority DDA's recruitment for Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts, and many more — here's a list of government jobs available.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Recruitment 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification, inviting Graduate Engineers in Civil discipline to apply for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, dda.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 08 vacant posts will be filled.

Name of Post: Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Official Website: dda.gov.in Deadline: August 08, 2022

Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI Recruitment 2022

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Director, Assistant Director General (Technology), and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till August 16, 2022.

Name of Post: Assistant Director General (Technology) Official Website: uidai.gov.in Deadline: August 16, 2022.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a short recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Manager Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NABARD at nabard.org.

Name of Post: Assistant Manager Grade A Official Website: nabard.org Deadline: August 07, 2022.

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Jobs

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will end the registration process for 16 posts on August 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Commission at upsc.gov.in before the deadline ends.

Name of Post: Assistant Director, Assistant Stores Officer Official Website: upsc.gov.in Deadline: August 11, 2022.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Jobs

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service.

Name of Post: Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts Official Website: tnpsc.gov.in or apply.tnpscexams.in Deadline: August 27, 2022.

Telangana State Public Service Commission Jobs

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana.

Name of Post: Food Safety Officer posts Official Website: tspsc.gov.in. Deadline: August 26, 2022.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Jobs 2022

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Medical Officer(MO). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Commission at mpsconline.gov.in.