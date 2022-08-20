Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the permanent Non-Teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at dunt.uod.ac.in. As per the official notification, the last date of submission of the online application form is 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. The candidates are instructed to carefully read the eligibility criteria along with the general instructions before applying.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here
The recruitment advertisement was published on employment news on August 20. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacant posts will be filled. For more details, read below. Also Read - CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Exam Begins From Sept 1
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Last Date to Apply: 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.
Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and number of vacancy
- Senior Personal Assistant: 01 post
- Senior Assistant: 01 post
- Junior Assistant: 03 posts
- Senior Technical Assistant (Computers): 01 post
- Museum Curator: 01 post
- Workshop Mechanic: 01 post
- Laboratory Assistant- Botany: 01 post
- Laboratory Assistant-Chemistry: 01 post
- Laboratory Attendant- BioChemistry: 01 post
- Laboratory Attendant- Botany: 07 posts
- Laboratory Attendant-Chemistry: 04 posts
- Laboratory Attendant- Physics: 04 posts
- Laboratory Attendant- Zoology: 09 posts
- Library Attendant: 05 posts
The recruitment of the above-mentioned posts will be subject to the approval of the UGC and the University of Delhi. Also Read - EPFO Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts at labour.gov.in| Details Inside
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Check Pay Level/Scale Here
- Senior Personal Assistant: Pay Level-7
- Senior Assistant: Pay Level-6
- Junior Assistant: Pay Level-2
- Senior Technical Assistant (Computers): Pay Level-6
- Museum Curator: Pay Level-5
- Workshop Mechanic: Pay Level-5
- Laboratory Assistant- Botany: Pay Level-4
- Laboratory Assistant-Chemistry: Pay Level-4
- Laboratory Attendant- BioChemistry: Pay Level-1
- Laboratory Attendant- Botany: Pay Level-1
- Laboratory Attendant-Chemistry: Pay Level-1
- Laboratory Attendant- Physics: Pay Level-1
- Laboratory Attendant- Zoology: Pay Level-1
- Library Attendant: Pay Level-1
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Senior Personal Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from a recognized university. At least 03 years of experience working as a Private Secretary/Personal Assistant/Stenographer/Executive Assistant/Executive Secretary in a Government Department/Universities/Autonomous Bodies/PSUs/ Educational Institution recognized by the
Government.
- Junior Assistant: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification form a recognized Board/University / Institution. Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.
Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the detailed official Notification shared below here.
Delhi University Recruitment: Check Application Fee
Application fee should be submitted through online mode only as per the details given below:-
- UNRESERVED/OBC/ EWS: Rs 1000/- (for each application)
- No Application fee shall be charged from SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
- No Application fee shall be charged from Women Candidates of all categories as per the rules of the University of Delhi.
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the College at deshbandhucollege.ac.in and dunt.uod.ac.in. Applications received with incomplete information or without requisite fees shall be rejected.