Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the permanent Non-Teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at dunt.uod.ac.in. As per the official notification, the last date of submission of the online application form is 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. The candidates are instructed to carefully read the eligibility criteria along with the general instructions before applying.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here

The recruitment advertisement was published on employment news on August 20. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacant posts will be filled. For more details, read below. Also Read - CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Exam Begins From Sept 1

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Senior Personal Assistant: 01 post

Senior Assistant: 01 post

Junior Assistant: 03 posts

Senior Technical Assistant (Computers): 01 post

Museum Curator: 01 post

Workshop Mechanic: 01 post

Laboratory Assistant- Botany: 01 post

Laboratory Assistant-Chemistry: 01 post

Laboratory Attendant- BioChemistry: 01 post

Laboratory Attendant- Botany: 07 posts

Laboratory Attendant-Chemistry: 04 posts

Laboratory Attendant- Physics: 04 posts

Laboratory Attendant- Zoology: 09 posts

Library Attendant: 05 posts

The recruitment of the above-mentioned posts will be subject to the approval of the UGC and the University of Delhi. Also Read - EPFO Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts at labour.gov.in| Details Inside

Direct Link to Apply Online: Delhi University Application Link

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Check Pay Level/Scale Here

Senior Personal Assistant: Pay Level-7

Senior Assistant: Pay Level-6

Junior Assistant: Pay Level-2

Senior Technical Assistant (Computers): Pay Level-6

Museum Curator: Pay Level-5

Workshop Mechanic: Pay Level-5

Laboratory Assistant- Botany: Pay Level-4

Laboratory Assistant-Chemistry: Pay Level-4

Laboratory Attendant- BioChemistry: Pay Level-1

Laboratory Attendant- Botany: Pay Level-1

Laboratory Attendant-Chemistry: Pay Level-1

Laboratory Attendant- Physics: Pay Level-1

Laboratory Attendant- Zoology: Pay Level-1

Library Attendant: Pay Level-1

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Personal Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from a recognized university. At least 03 years of experience working as a Private Secretary/Personal Assistant/Stenographer/Executive Assistant/Executive Secretary in a Government Department/Universities/Autonomous Bodies/PSUs/ Educational Institution recognized by the

Government.

A Bachelor Degree from a recognized university. At least 03 years of experience working as a Private Secretary/Personal Assistant/Stenographer/Executive Assistant/Executive Secretary in a Government Department/Universities/Autonomous Bodies/PSUs/ Educational Institution recognized by the Government. Junior Assistant: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification form a recognized Board/University / Institution. Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the detailed official Notification shared below here.