DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist 'B' in various departments including that of DRDO and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application is 21 days(July 29) from the activation of the link.

A total of 630 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The DRDO RAC Recruitment Notification 2022 was published on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details here.

DRDO RAC Important Dates

DRDO RAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Published:

Registration process begins: July 06, 2022

Registration process ends: July 29, 2022

DRDO RAC Vacancy Details

Vacancy Available in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO)

Scientist ‘B’: 579 vacancies (Including 51 Backlog vacancies for OBC/SC/ST)

Vacancy Available in the Department of Science and Technology (DST)

Scientist ‘B’: 8 posts

Vacancy Available in the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’: 43 posts

DRDO RAC Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must go through the educational qualification and selection process given in the recruitment notification.

DRDO RAC Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

DRDO RAC Application Fee

General (UR), EWS, And OBC Male Candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST/PwD and Women Candidates: NIL

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website rac.gov.in.