Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Chandigarh Police’s vacancies for Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) positions to the Bank of Baroda’s recruitment for Sr. Relationship Manager and posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Check List of Countries, Top Medical Institutes Indian Students Can Pursue Medical Studies

Life Insurance Corporation of India Recruitment 2022

LIC Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is hiring candidates to apply for the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Information Security Officer posts. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of LIC — licindia.in. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Also Read - Madhya Pradesh MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Out at dme.mponline.gov.in. Details Inside

Name of the post: Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Official Website: licindia.in .

. Last Date to Apply: October 10, 2022

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Jobs

IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is hiring candidates to apply for the non-executive vacancies in various locations of the Pipelines Division. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL at plapps.indianoil.in. Applicants can submit the application form till October 10. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 56 posts will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Oct 10; Know Steps to Register at mcc.nic.in

Name of the post: Non-executive vacancies

Non-executive vacancies Official Website: plapps.indianoil.in

Last Date to Apply: October 10, 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022: Southern Railway has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 31, 2022. A total of 1343 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Apprentice posts

Apprentice posts Official Website: sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2022

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Jobs 2022

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited candidates to apply for Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the ITBP’s official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. The registration process will begin from October 13, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) Group ‘C’

Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) Group ‘C’ Official Website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Last Date to Apply: November 11, 2022

UCO Bank Jobs 2022

UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: UCO Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Security Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at ucobank.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 19. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Security Officers

Official Website: ucobank.com

Last Date to Apply: October 19, 2022

Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022

Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: The Chandigarh Police is hiring candidates to apply for the temporary posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Chandigarh Police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 20, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive)

Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) Official Website: chandigarhpolice.gov.in .

. Last Date to Apply: October 20, 2022

Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates who are domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process will begin from October 12. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. A total of 47 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others

Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others Official Website: aai.aero

Last Date to Apply: November 11, 2022

Bank Jobs

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Sr. Relationship Manager, e-Wealth Relationship Manager, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE