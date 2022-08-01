IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The registration process has started today, August 01, 2022. The last date to fill the application form is August 22, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6432 vacant posts will be filled in the participating bank.

"The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection ofpersonnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduledin October 2022 / November 2022," reads the official notification.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: August 02 to 22, 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): August 02 to 22, 2022

Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training: September/ October 2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September/ October 2022

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: October 2022

Online Examination – Preliminary: October 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: November 2022

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: November 2022

Online Examination – Main; November 2022

Declaration of Result – Main: December 2022

Download of call letters for interview: January/ February 2023

Conduct of interview: January/February 2023

Provisional Allotment: April 2023

IBPS PO Vacancy Details

Name of the Bank and number of vacancy

Bank of Baroda: NR

Canara Bank: 2500 posts

Indian Overseas Bank: NR

UCO Bank: 550 posts

Bank of India: 535 posts

Central Bank of India: NR

Punjab National Bank: 500 posts

Union Bank of India: 2094 posts

Bank of Maharashtra: NR

Indian Bank: NR

Punjab & Sind Bank: 253 posts

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check Participating Bank

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the notification shared below.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at ibps.in. Before applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in this advertisement.