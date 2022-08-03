India Post Office Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the Technical Supervisor post. Interested candidates can download the recruitment notification from the India Post website indiapost.gov.in. Only one vacant post will be filled as per the detailed notification. The last date to apply is 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News. Candidates can check the pay scale, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: Apply For 112 Posts at ncs.gov.in| Read Details Here

India Post Office Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.

India Post Office Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Technical Supervisor: 01 post

India Post Office Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Technical Supervisor: Level-6 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (Rs. 35400 – 112400)

India Post Office Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, check the education qualification shared below. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts From August 19 | Check Notification, Other Details Here

A Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from any recognized institution and Practical experience in an automobile firm of repute or in a Government Workshop of two years. Passed Matriculation Examination or possessing an equivalent qualification with practical experience of at least five years in some factory or workshop for manufacture, repair or maintenance of internal combustion engines. Preference will be given to those who have held charge of a shop for at least a year or have worked as Service Engineer with firm dealing in internal combustion engines or equipments worked with internal combustion engines.

India Post Office Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection shall be made by means of a competitive Trade Test. The date and venue of the tests will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates. Also Read - SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts From August 05| Check Salary, Notification Here

India Post Office Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Offline?

The applications should be sent in an envelope duly superscripting the post applied for and addressed to ‘The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services, 139, Beleghata Road, Kolkata-700015’. The application should be sent through Speed Post/Registered Post only & the same should reach within a period of 60 (sixty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News by 17:00 Hours.