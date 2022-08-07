Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Punjab National Bank’s vacancies for Officers positions to the UPSSSC’s recruitment for Mukhya Sevika(Head Servant) posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: Register For 112 Posts at ncs.gov.in; 10th Pass Eligible

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Jobs

PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Eligible candidates can submit their application form through speed post within the given stipulated time. Interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the Bank’s official website, pnbindia.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Accounts Officer, Other Posts at cbse.nic.in| Check Pay Scale Here

Name of Post: Officers and Managers Posts Official Website: pnbindia.in. Deadline: August 30, 2022.

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Jobs

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will end the registration process for 16 posts on August 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Commission at upsc.gov.in before the deadline ends. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Register For 1935 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

Name of Post: Assistant Director, Assistant Stores Officer Official Website: upsc.gov.in Deadline: August 11, 2022.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Recruitment 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification, inviting Graduate Engineers in Civil discipline to apply for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, dda.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 08 vacant posts will be filled. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Official Website: dda.gov.in Deadline: August 08, 2022

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Jobs

ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, apps.shar.gov.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Official Website: apps.shar.gov.in. Deadline: August 28, 2022.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Jobs 2022

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Medical Officer(MO). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Commission at mpsconline.gov.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Medical Officer(MO) posts Official Website: mpsconline.gov.in. Deadline: August 17, 2022.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Jobs 2022

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist-B. Interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website, bis.gov.in. As per the detailed notification, a total of 16 posts will be filled in the organization. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Scientist-B. Official Website: bis.gov.in. Deadline: August 26, 2022.

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Recruitment 2022

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Mukhya Sevika(Head Servant). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE