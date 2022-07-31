ITBP AC Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 09, 2022. As per the official notification, the registration process will begin from August 11, 2022.Also Read - CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How to Download

"The vacancies are tentative and may vary due to administrative reasons. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through ITBP recruitment website i.e. www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in," reads the official notice.

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

Starting Date of Online Application: 11 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application: 09 September 2022

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial): 11 Posts

Check Vacancy Break-up as per Category

UR 6 EWS 1 SC 1 ST 1 OBC 2

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering with Automobile as one of the subject or Bachelor's Degree in Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Written Examination, Interview & Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME).

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure from the link given below.

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Pay Scale: Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) in the Pay Matrix (as per 7th CPC)

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. Fees are exempted for females, Ex-servicemen, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category.

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Age Limit: Not exceeding 30 years. “Crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date i.e. 9th Sept, 2022 (09.09.2022). Candidates should not have been born earlier than 10th Sept, 1992 (10.09.1992),” reads the official notification.

How to Apply Online For ITBP AC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in before September 09, 2022.