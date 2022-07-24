ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force(ITBP) will end the registration process for the posts of Sub Inspector (Overseer) Group B-Non Gazetted(Non-Ministerial) on August 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in — before the deadline ends. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 37 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - UPSC, SSC, NABARD, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

"10 % vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen. In case vacancy reserved for Ex-Servicemen remains unfilled due to non-availability of eligible and disqualified candidates, the same shall be filled by non-ESM Candidates of respective categories," reads the official notification. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates

The Online Application form begins: July 16, 2022

The Online Application form ends: August 14, 2022

Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (Overseer): 37 Posts

Male: 32 posts

Female: 05 Posts

ITBP SI Age limit

According to the earlier notification, candidates must be between 20 to 25 years of age to apply for the posts.

ITBP SI Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent with Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government.

ITBP SI Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below

ITBP SI Pay Scale

Pay Scale: Level 6 in the Pay Matrix Rs 35400 – 112400(as per 7th CPC)

ITBP Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS Categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, females, and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts from August 14, 2022, through the official website —recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.