JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(JKPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Physical Education Lecturer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in. A total of 24 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin from August 10, 2022. Applicants will be allowed to submit the form till September 09, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.

Important Details

The registration process will begin:

The registration process will end:

Vacancy Details

Physical Education Lecturer: 24 posts

JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Masters Degree in Physical Education from a recognized University. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written exam Interview/ Vice Voce

JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at jkpsc.nic.in till September 09, 2022.