MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board(MPPEB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Sub-Engineer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Board at peb.mp.gov.in. As per the official notification, the registration process has started today, August 01, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 16.

Applicants will be given an opportunity to edit their application form till August 21, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2557 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, recruitment notification, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

The application process ends: August 16, 2022

MPPEB Group 3 Vacancy Details

Total number of vacant posts: 2557 posts

Direct: 2198 posts

Contact(Samvida): 111

Backlog: 248

MPPEB Group 3 Eligibility Criteria

The recruitment exam will be held on September 24, 2022. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

MPPEB Group 3 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

MPPEB Group 3 How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at peb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Form – Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test – 2022 Revised Notice Rulebook Additional and Revised Post Post Wise Paper Details.”

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.