MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in from August 01, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 2557 posts in the organisation. Candidates can make changes in the application form till August 21, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Documents To Carry, What’s Allowed, What’s Not

As per the official notification, the recruiting exam will be held on September 24, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9.00 AM to 12 PM. The second shift will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Also Read - ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Declared at cisce.org; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 12 Marksheet

Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 01, 2022

The registration process will end: August 16, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total Number of Posts: 2557 Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: P.G.D.A.V. College (Eve.) to Recruit 17 Non Teaching Posts| Check Eligibility, Notification Here

Direct: 2198 posts

Contact (Samvida): 111 posts

Backlog: 248 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared here.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs. 250 as an application fee.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website —peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can visit the MPPEB website for more information.