NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a short recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Manager Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NABARD atwww.nabard.org. The registration process will begin next Monday, July 18, 2022. The last date to register for the above positions is August 07, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 170 posts will be filled in the organization. Out of total vacancies, 161 posts will be filled at Rural Development Banking Service, 7 posts will be filled at Rajbhasha Service and 2 posts will be filled at Protocol & Security Service. Here's all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of NABARD Recruitment 2022

The registration process will begin: July 18, 2022

The registration process will end: August 07, 2022.

NABARD Grade-A Exam Date: to be announced soon.

NABARD Grade A Vacancy Details

Check the name of the post and the number of vacancy

Name of the post Number of Vacancies Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) 161 Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) 7 Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.) 3

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

General: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD applicants) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

Agriculture – Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification shared on the official website.

NABARD Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 07, 2022, through the official website —www.nabard.org.