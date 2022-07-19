NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) and (P & SS) services. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 170 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the last date to register is August 07, 2022. Note the application process ahs began from July 18, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Begin From July 21; NTA Director Confirms

Important Dates

Online Application Registration and Payment of Online Fees/ Intimation Charges: July 18 to August 7, 2022

Phase I (Preliminary) – Online Examination(RDBS/Rajbhasha): 07 September 2022(tentative)

Tentative Date for Interview(P & SS) services: to be announced soon

NABARD Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) 161 posts Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) 7 posts Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.) 02 posts

NABARD Eligibility Criteria

Grade ‘A’ (RDBS) General: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC. Agriculture Engineering: Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering with 60% marks (ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Agriculture Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

NABARD Selection Criteria

For Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.) posts, Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interviews.

For Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service/RDBS) posts, Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Prelims exam, Main Exam, and Interview process.

NABARD Salary

Pay Scale: Assistant Manager (P&SS) in Grade ‘A’: They will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.28,150/-p.m. in the scale of Rs.28,150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7) – 46600 – EB-1750 (4) – 53600-2000(1) – 55600 applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A’.

They will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.28,150/-p.m. in the scale of Rs.28,150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7) – 46600 – EB-1750 (4) – 53600-2000(1) – 55600 applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A’. Pay Scale: Assistant Manager (RDBS and Rajbhasha Service) in Grade ‘A’: Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.28150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs.28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)–46600–EB-1750(4)-53600- 2000(1)-55600 applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A’ and they will be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 70,000/-.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NABARD atnabard.org before August 07, 2022. For more details, check the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.