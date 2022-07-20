NHM UP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Community Health Officer. Those who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website upnrhm.gov.in. The application process will begin today, July 20, 2022. Applicants can register for the same till August 09, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5505 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; Check Top Architecture Colleges In India

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The registration process will begin on: July 20, 2022

The registration process will end on: August 09, 2022

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer: 5505 posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)-RNRM from a recognized Institute or B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University. Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwife from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Session 2 Exam to Begin From July 25

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification shared below.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 09, 2022, through the official website — upnrhm.gov.in.