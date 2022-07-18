RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday declared the result of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Levels 5 and 2. Candidates who have appeared for the railway recruitment exam can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result by visiting the regional websites of the RRB. The results have been declared for the Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad regions.Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts at rrcpryj.org; 10th Pass Eligible

Download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 from the direct link given below:

As per the earlier notification, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam was held between June 12 and June 17, 2022. The answer key for the same was released on June 22, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 35208 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the concerned regions such as rrbahmedabad.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in.