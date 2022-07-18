RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday declared the result of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Levels 5 and 2.  Candidates who have appeared for the railway recruitment exam can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result by visiting the regional websites of the RRB. The results have been declared for the Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad regions.Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts at rrcpryj.org; 10th Pass Eligible

Download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 from the direct link given below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 ResultRRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 Cut-OffRRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2  ResultRRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2 Cut-Off
RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB Bhopal Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Muzaffarpur CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 Result Cut Off  Download LinkRRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB Patna Chandigarh CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result  Download LinkRRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinRRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result  Download LinkRRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Bangalore CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off  Download LinkRRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Chennai NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Bhubneshwar CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinRRB NTPC Guwahati CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 Result  Download LinkRRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link

As per the earlier notification, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam was held between June 12 and June 17, 2022. The answer key for the same was released on June 22, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 35208 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the concerned regions such as rrbahmedabad.gov.inrrbajmer.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in.