RRB NTPC Computer-Based Typing Skill Pay Levels 5 and 2: Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) on Tuesday activated the weblink for the selection of the language of the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill Test for shortlisted candidates for Pay Levels 5 and 2. Candidates who have appeared for the railway recruitment exam can choose the language for the typing skill test by visiting the regional website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. Earlier on Monday, the Board declared the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for Pay levels 5 and 2.

The CBTST for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 5 and 2 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held from August 12, 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. "Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language of either English / Hindi, through the link provided in the official website of respective RRBs. If the candidate does not choose the typing language within the stipulated time, the default Language for typing will be ENGLISH," reads the official notice.

RRB NTPC Computer-Based Typing Skill Pay Levels 5 and 2: How to Choose Language?

Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019 (Computer-Based-Typing-Skill Test for NTPC Pay Level 2 & 5) 1. Weblink for Selection of Language of Computer-Based-Typing-Skill Test for Shortlisted Candidates.”

A new webpage will open.

Enter the login credentials such as Roll Number, Registration Number, and date of birth.

Choose the language accordingly.

Candidates are advised to choose the language option carefully. The option once exercised, cannot be changed under any circumstances. It is to be noted that the link will be deactivated on July 25, 2022. For more details, check the official notification shared here.