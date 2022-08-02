SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Training programmes of one-year duration at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at igh.sailrsp.co.in from August 05, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2022.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Registration Extended For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts; Apply Now at rac.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, salary, and other details here. Also Read - IBPS PO Recruitment Notification Out; Apply For 6432 Posts at ibps.in Till August 22

SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 05, 2022.

The registration process will end: August 20, 2022

SAIL Trainee Vacancy Details

Medical Attendant Training: 100 seats Critical Care Nursing Training: 20 seats Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): 40 seats Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: 06 seats Medical Lab. Technician Training: 10 seats Hospital Administration Training: 10 seats OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: 05 seats Advanced Physiotherapy Training: 03 seats Radiographer Training: 03 seats Pharmacist Training: 03 seats

SAIL Trainee Salary

Medical Attendant Training: Rs.7,000

Critical Care Nursing Training: Rs.17,000

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): Rs.15,000

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: Rs.9,000

Medical Lab. Technician Training: Rs.9,000

Hospital Administration Training: Rs.15,000

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: Rs. 9,000

Advanced Physiotherapy Training: Rs. 10,000

Radiographer Training: Rs. 9,000

Pharmacist Training: Rs. 9,000

SAIL Trainee Education Qualification

Medical Attendant Training : Minimum Matric or equivalent.

: Minimum Matric or equivalent. Critical Care Nursing Training: The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council.

The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council. Pharmacist Training: The candidate should have passed Diploma in Pharmacy OR B. Pharmacy from an Institution Recognized by Government.

AGE: The candidate should be minimum 18 years of age and should not be more than 35 years of age.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at igh.sailrsp.co.in. No other means/mode of applications shall be accepted. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.