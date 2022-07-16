SEBI Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology stream. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in from July 14, 2022. As per the official notification, the last date to register is July 31, 2022. A total of 24 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 130 Posts Before August 12| Details Inside

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of SEBI Recruitment 2022.

SEBI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration begins: July 14, 2022

SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration ends: July 31, 2022

Availability of Call Letters on the SEBI website (for OnLine Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS

Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022

Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated

SEBI Vacancy Details

Information Technology (IT): 24 posts Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Register For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts at rac.gov.in| Check Notification, Last Date Here

Check Vacancy Break-Up Also Read - NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 170 Assistant Manager Posts From July 18| Read Details Here

UR: 11 posts

OBC: 5 posts

SC: 4 posts

ST: 3 posts

EWS: 1

SEBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

SEBI Grade A Salary

Pay: The pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

SEBI Grade A Age Limit

As per the official notification, A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as of June 30, 2022.

SEBI Grade A Selection Criteria

Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and Phase III (Interview).

SEBI Grade A Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: Rs 1000 as application fee cum intimation charges.

SC/ ST/ PwBD: Rs 100 as intimation charges.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 31, 2022, through the official website, sebi.gov.in.