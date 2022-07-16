SEBI Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology stream. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in from July 14, 2022. As per the official notification, the last date to register is July 31, 2022. A total of 24 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 130 Posts Before August 12| Details Inside
Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of SEBI Recruitment 2022.
SEBI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration begins: July 14, 2022
- SEBI Recruitment 2022 Registration ends: July 31, 2022
- Availability of Call Letters on the SEBI website (for OnLine Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS
- Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022
- Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022
- Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated
SEBI Vacancy Details
Information Technology (IT): 24 posts
Check Vacancy Break-Up
- UR: 11 posts
- OBC: 5 posts
- SC: 4 posts
- ST: 3 posts
- EWS: 1
SEBI Grade A Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.
SEBI Grade A Salary
Pay: The pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
SEBI Grade A Age Limit
As per the official notification, A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as of June 30, 2022.
SEBI Grade A Selection Criteria
Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and Phase III (Interview).
SEBI Grade A Application Fee
- Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: Rs 1000 as application fee cum intimation charges.
- SC/ ST/ PwBD: Rs 100 as intimation charges.
How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 31, 2022, through the official website, sebi.gov.in.