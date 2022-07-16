Shipping Corporation (SCI) Recruitment 2022: Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Managers. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCI at shipindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. Candidates can check the education qualification age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet, Rechecking Guidelines, Fees Here
Important Dates Here
- Date of release of Advertisement and start of Applications: July 16, 2022
- Last date of receipt of completely filled application forms and payment of fees: August 16, 2022
- Admit cards to the candidates for Online Exam: August 26, 2022
- Online Exam: 11th September 2022
- Result of Online Exam and shortlisting of candidates for Stage II: 4th week of Septmber.2022
- Stage II: Group Discussion and Interviews 2nd week of October 2022
- Result Declaration: 4th week of October 2022
Vacancy Details
- Management: 17 posts
- Finance: 10 posts
- HR: 10 posts
- Law: 5 posts
- Civil: 1 post
- Fire and Security: 2 posts
- Company Secretary specialization: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification shared below.
Selection Process
The selection process will consist of two stages.
- Stage I: Online Examination
- Stage II: Final Selection Process (GD & PI)
How to Apply?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCI at shipindia.com. Candidates can visit the SCI website for more information.