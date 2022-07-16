Shipping Corporation (SCI) Recruitment 2022: Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Managers. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCI at shipindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization. Candidates can check the education qualification age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet, Rechecking Guidelines, Fees Here

Important Dates Here

Date of release of Advertisement and start of Applications: July 16, 2022

Last date of receipt of completely filled application forms and payment of fees: August 16, 2022

Admit cards to the candidates for Online Exam: August 26, 2022

Online Exam: 11th September 2022

Result of Online Exam and shortlisting of candidates for Stage II: 4th week of Septmber.2022

Stage II: Group Discussion and Interviews 2nd week of October 2022

Result Declaration: 4th week of October 2022

Vacancy Details

Management: 17 posts

Finance: 10 posts

HR: 10 posts

Law: 5 posts

Civil: 1 post

Fire and Security: 2 posts

Company Secretary specialization: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification shared below. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two stages. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Instructions, Reporting Time, Other Details Here

Stage I: Online Examination

Stage II: Final Selection Process (GD & PI)

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCI at shipindia.com. Candidates can visit the SCI website for more information.