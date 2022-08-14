SSC JE Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 02, 2022. Vacancies will be determined in due course. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 69,100k; Apply For 108 Posts From August 19

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

SSC JE 2022 Notification Date12 August 2022
SSC JE 2022 Registration Starting Date12 August 2022
Last date and time for receipt of online applications02 September 2022
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan02 September 2022
Last date and time for generation of online Challan03 September 2022
Last date for payment through Challan (during
working hours of Bank		03 September 2022
Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’
and online payment of Correction Charges		04 September 2022
Schedule of Computer Based ExaminationNovember 2022
Schedule of Paper-II (conventional)To be notified later

SSC JE Vacancy

  • Vacancies will be determined in due course.

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification available here. Also Read - Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 76 Prohibition Constables Posts at csbc.bih.nic.in| Details Inside

Click Here to Download SSC JE Recruitment Notification

SSC JE Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 37 Posts Till Sept 1| Check Salary, Application Link Here

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Application received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained.