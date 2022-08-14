SSC JE Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 02, 2022. Vacancies will be determined in due course. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 69,100k; Apply For 108 Posts From August 19

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

SSC JE 2022 Notification Date 12 August 2022 SSC JE 2022 Registration Starting Date 12 August 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 02 September 2022 Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 02 September 2022 Last date and time for generation of online Challan 03 September 2022 Last date for payment through Challan (during

working hours of Bank 03 September 2022 Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

and online payment of Correction Charges 04 September 2022 Schedule of Computer Based Examination November 2022 Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) To be notified later

SSC JE Vacancy

Vacancies will be determined in due course.

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification available here.

SSC JE Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC JE Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Application received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained.