TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. A total of 24 vacant posts will be filled in the Commission. The last date for submission of the application form is August 26, 2022.

It is to be noted that the registration process has started today, July 29, 2022. "Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC(www.tspsc.gov.in). Those who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID andDate of Birth as provided in OTR," reads the official notification.

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process begins: July 19, 2022

The registration process ends: August 26, 2022(5:00 PM)

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Vacancy Details

Food Safety Officer: 24 posts

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18-44 years of age.

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University. Any other equivalent / recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary between 42,300- 1,15,270.

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Application Fee