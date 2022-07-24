Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From UPSC’s vacancies for Technical Advisor positions to the ICF Railway’s recruitment for Apprentice posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link to Download Marksheet

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Jobs

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for 16 posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Name of Post: Technical Advisor (BOILER) Official Website: upsc.gov.in Deadline: August 11, 2022

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Jobs

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, Deputy Manager, and others. Eligible candidates can download the DSSSB notification through the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Name of Post: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Official Website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in Deadline: August 27, 2022

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh Jobs

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Community Health Officer. Those who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

Name of Post: Community Health Officer(CHO) Official Website: upnrhm.gov.in Deadline: August 09, 2022

Staff Selection Commission SSC Jobs

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Name of Post: Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator Official Website: ssc.nic.in Deadline: August 04, 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: The Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the various posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, pb.icf.gov.in.

Name of Post: Apprentice posts Official Website: pb.icf.gov.in Deadline: July 26, 2022

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Jobs

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) and (P & SS) services. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

Name of Post: Assistant Manager posts Official Website: nabard.org. Deadline: August 07, 2022

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022

Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification, inviting unmarried male and unmarried female candidates for enrolment as Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Name of Post: Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). Official Website: joinindiannavy.gov.in. Deadline: July 24, 2022

Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI Recruitment 2022

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Director, Assistant Director General (Technology), and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UIDAI on uidai.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till August 16, 2022.

Name of Post: Assistant Director General (Technology) Official Website: uidai.gov.in Deadline: August 16, 2022.

Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist 'B' in various departments including that of DRDO and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in.