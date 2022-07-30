UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will end the registration process for 16 posts on August 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Commission at upsc.gov.in before the deadline ends. As per the earlier notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till August 12, 2022. The persons selected will be appointed on probation as per rule. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 Results Likely to be Declared on August 06 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Download

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: August 11, 2022 The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: August 12, 2022

Vacancy Details For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Technical Advisor (Boiler): 1 Post

Assistant Director: 11 Posts

Assistant Stores Officer: 1 Post

Reader: 1 Post

Senior Lecturer: 2 Posts

Application Fee For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 1089 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Salary, Notification Here

Age Limit For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Technical Advisor (Boiler): 50 years

Assistant Director: 35 years

Assistant Stores Officer: 30 years

Reader: 40 years

Senior Lecturer: 50 years

Eligibility Criteria For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Technical Advisor (Boiler): Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. The interpretation of ‘EQUIVALENT’ here means any Technical Institution recognized by AICTE/UGC and not to be construed as Educational. Assistant Director: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subject or with Hindi Medium; Or Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subject at 10+2 level. Senior Lecturer: A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.M.D.( Radiodiagnosis)/ M.D.( Radiology) / MS (Radiology) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. Assistant Stores Officer: Master’s Degree with Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from a recognized University or Institute; OR (b) (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration as a subject from a recognized University or Institute; (ii) Diploma in Materials Management or Warehousing Management or Purchasing or Logistics or Public Procurement from a recognized University or institute. Reader: Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute. For more details, check the official notification shared here.

Pay Scale For UPSC Recruitment 2022

Technical Advisor (Boiler): Level- 14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Assistant Director: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Assistant Stores Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Reader: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Senior Lecturer: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

How to Apply Online For UPSC Recruitment 2022?