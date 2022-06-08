UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board(UPSESSB), Prayagraj has released the recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Trained Graduate (TGT) and Lecturer (PGT) in aided non-government secondary schools of the state. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Board, www.upsessb.org. The registration process will begin tomorrow, June 9, 2022. As per reports, the last to apply for the positions mentioned above is July 03, 2022. The last date for submission of the online application fee is July 06, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Peon Posts at psc.cg.gov.in| Check Last Date, Application Link

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Notification Released: June 08, 2022

The registration process begins on: June 09, 2022

Last Date to Apply online: July 03, 2022

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Trained Graduate Teacher(TGT): 3539 posts

Postgraduate Trained Teacher(PGT): 624 posts

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Check Expected Salary

Pay Scale: PGT Cadre 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay 4800

Pay Scale: TGT Cadre 44900-142400, Pay Level 7, Grade Pay 4600

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

As per the official notification, a candidate must not be less than 21 years as of July 01, 2022.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the EWS and SC categories are required to pay Rs 450. For candidates belonging to the ST category, the application fee is Rs 250.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?