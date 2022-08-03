UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Mukhya Sevika(Head Servant). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in from today, August 03, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 24. As per the recruitment notification, a total of 2693 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Only PET 2021 qualified candidates are eligible to apply.Also Read - India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Register For Technical Supervisor Post at indiapost.gov.in| Check Salary Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: August 03 Last Date of Application: August 24

Vacancy Details

Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant): 2693 posts.

Application Fee

To submit the Candidates need to pay Rs 25 as an application fee

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and age limit from the official notification given below.

How to Apply?