UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 today, August 01, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the answer keys from the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

According to earlier notification, the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 was conducted on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The examination was held at 501 centres in 12 districts of the state. Nearly 2.50 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8085 posts will be filled as Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

How to Download UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number

Your UP Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections if any against the answer key till August 07, 2022.