Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From UPSC’s vacancies for Scientific Officer positions to the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s recruitment for Post Graduate Teacher posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs availableAlso Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Process To Commence From Sept 1 at mcc.nic.in; Important Details

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Jobs

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Scientific Officer, Deputy Director, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is September 01, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Register For 181 Posts From Sept 8 at tspsc.gov.in| Check Salary Here

Name of Post: Scientific Officer, Deputy Director Official Website: upsc.gov.in Deadline: September 01, 2022

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment 2022

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme-48. Eligible candidates can apply online for the entry scheme by visiting the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process has started from August 22, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result By Sept 7: Check List of Top Medical, Pharmacy, Dental Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

Name of Post: Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme-48. Official Website: joinindianarmy.nic.in. Deadline: September 21, 2022

Border Security Force BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring candidates for Head Constable posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary from the BSF’s official website — rectt.bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1312 vacant posts. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Head Constable posts Official Website: rectt.bsf.gov.in Deadline: September 19, 2022

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Interested candidates can apply for SSC Stenographer posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The registration process will end on September 05, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D (Group C- Non-Gazetted) Official Website: ssc.nic.in Deadline: September o5, 2022

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at jssc.nic.in. The registration process will begin from August 25, 2022. A total of 3120 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total posts, 265 are backlog positions and 2855 are regular positions. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE