BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor Trainee on its official website at bhel.com. Interested candidates will be able to register online on April 5, 2021. The last date for online registration will be April 26, 2021. Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2021: Today Last Date to Apply For 60 Vacancies | Here’s How to do it

BHEL Recruitment: Important dates

Online application begins on April 5, 2021 Last date for application- April 26, 2021 Date of examination (tentative)- May 23, 2021

BHEL RECRUITMENT 2021: DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION HERE

BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Supervisor Trainee in Finance – 40 Posts UR – 25 Posts EWS – 2 Posts OBC – 10 Posts SC – 2 Posts ST- 1 Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidate must have a Bachelor of Commerce i.e. BCom degree.

Bhel Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainees in Finance will have to apply online at BHEL recruitment website: http://careers.bhel.in after confirming the eligibility as per the detailed online advertisement and appear for a Computer Based Examination.