BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited(BHEL), Haridwar has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Trade Apprentice Posts in various trades. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 184 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — hwr.bhel.com. The registration process will end on June 21, 2022. BHEL will conduct the written exam on August 6, 2022. Here's all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of BHEL Recruitment 2022.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 21 June 2022

Last Date for Submission of Documents: 28 June 2022

Date for Written Exam: 06 August 2022

Declaration of List of Finally Selected Candidates: 24 August 2022

Dates to Report for Joining: 01-07 September 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post: Trade Apprentice

Number of Vacancy: 184 Posts

Trade wise Posts

Fitter: 65 posts

Turner: 19 posts

Machinist-43 posts

Welder: 20 posts

Electrician: 26 posts

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 02 posts

Electronics (Mechanical): 01 post

Moter Mechanic Vehicle: 01 post

Carpenter: 01 post

Foundrymen: 06 posts

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below:

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Check Expected Salary

Pay Scale: 7700 to 8050/- (Per Month)

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at hwr.bhel.com.