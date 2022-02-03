BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited eligible candidates for the posts of Welder with IBR Certification on Fixed Tenure Basis for a period of 12 months at their Project Sites anywhere in India. Those interested can apply for the same through the official website of BHEL at bhel.com on or before February 17, 2022. Candidates belonging to far-flung areas can submit their applications latest by February 19, 2022.Also Read - Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Commandant Posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Important Dates For BHEL Recruitment 2022

The online application ends: February 17, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: February 19, 2022

Vacancy Details For BHEL Recruitment 2022

Welder: 75 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For BHEL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification: ITI, ( National Trade Certificate) Pass plus Qualified Boiler Welder’s Certificate as per Indian Boiler Regulations, 1950. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and others.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 37,500 consolidated.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and skill tests.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode through the website https://www.bhelpswr.co.in or https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Note, the hard copy of the applications should be sent to Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur – 440001. The envelope comprising the above documents should be super-scribed as “Application for the Post of Fixed Tenure Engagement- IBR WELDER.