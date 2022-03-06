BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jhansi has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Technician and Graduate Apprentice posts for various trades. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — jhs.bhel.com. This recruitment drive will fill up to 15 vacant posts. The last date to apply is March 19, 2022. For Furter details on BHEL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Apply For Mop-up Round Ends Tomorrow| Check Guidelines And Other Details

Important Dates For BHEL Recruitment 2022

The last date for submission of online application: March 19, 2022

Vacancy Details For BHEL Recruitment 2022

Technician/ Graduate Apprentice: 15 posts

Electrical: 03

Mechanical: 04

Electronics: 03

Instrumentation and Control: 01

Civil: 01

Computer Application: 02

Modern Office Management and Secretarial/Practice: 01

Eligibility Criteria For BHEL Recruitment 2022

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates must register first at the official site, www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Then they can apply for the above posts before March 19, 2022, through the official website —jhs.bhel.com.