BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details Here

BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023: At present, the registration process for the 68th Combined Main Exam is underway. The last date to submit the application form is April 20, 2023.

BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination schedule for the 68th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. According to the 68th CCE Main exam schedule, the Commission will conduct the mains examination from May 12, 2023, onwards. All those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination will only be allowed to appear for the next recruitment process – the mains examination. One can check the detailed schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023: Check Timetable Here

This year, the Commission will conduct the 68th combined main (written) competitive examination between May 12 to 18, 2023. Check the full schedule below.

Date of the examination Duration of the examination Name of the Subjects May 12 , 2023 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM General Studies-I May 17 , 2023 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM General Studies-II May 17 , 2023 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM General Hindi May 18 , 2023 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Essay May 18 , 2023 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM Optional Subject

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2023 Main Registration

At present, the registration process for the 68th Combined Main Exam is underway. The last date to submit the application form is April 20, 2023. One can check the detailed notification shared here.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2023 Registration Important Dates

The registration process will begin: April 6, 2023

Last date to apply: April 20, 2023

How to Fill BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2023?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration link.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees. Once done, click on submit option. Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

How to Download BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads,” Examination Program: 68th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date and time. Take a printout of the exam schedule for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website of BPSC for the latest updates.

