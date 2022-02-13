Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). The online application form has commenced on February 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of SHSB, at statehealthsocietybihar.org till March 3 up to 6.00 PM. For further details on Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - AUD Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 22 Posts Begins on aud.ac.in| Here’s How to Apply

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Posts Name: Community Health Officer(CHO)

Number of vacancies for each category

UR: 936

UR(F): 499

MBC: 556

MBC(F): 238

BC: 276

BC (Female): 143

SC: 692

SC (Female): 214

ST: 24

ST (Female): 11

WBC: 104

EWS: 250

EWS (Female): 107

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4050 vacant posts will be filled.

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR, BC, MBC & EWS categories are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. SC/ST of Bihar domicile & Female & Divine Body candidates of all categories are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Sc, (Nursing)/Post Basia B.Sc. (Nursing) / with Integrated curriculum of Certificate course in Community Health (CCH). The shortlisted candidates will have to produce permanent registration from Indian Nursing Council/Any State Nursing Council at the time of document verification.

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Pay Scale

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the unreserved category is 42yrs. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates as of January 1, 2022.

According to the released notification, Candidates shall successfully serve the District Health Society (DHS) thereafter for a minimum period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of appointment, failing which he/ she shall compensate the District Health Society (DHS) a recoverable amount equivalent to 06 (Six) months of Honorarium equivalent to Rs 1,50,000 (Rupees One Lakh Fifty Thousand Only).

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 03, 2022, through the official website —statehealthsocietybihar.org.