Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Prohibition Constables posts in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 13, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 76 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other posts.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 37 Posts Till Sept 1| Check Salary, Application Link Here

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 13 August 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 September 2022

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Prohibition Constables: 76 posts

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed Notification shared above. Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 35K Per Month; Apply For 11 Posts at dphcl.org

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Check Salary/Pay Scale Here

Pay Scale: 21700 – 53000/- Level -3 Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 4300 SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF at ssc.nic.in

Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?