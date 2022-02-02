Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday declared the Prelims Result for the posts of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police organization. Those candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the result from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), bpssc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 550 Posts on nlcindia.in

The Board conducted the exam on December 26, 2021. According to the reports, 47900 candidates have qualified for the next round. Meanwhile, a total of 304376 candidates have appeared for the written exam.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2021.

Step-By-Step Guide to Download Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2021