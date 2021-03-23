Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Here comes a wonderful job opportunity for candidates who would like to join Bihar Police. The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar (CSBC) earlier had released 2380 vacancies for recruitment in the Bihar police. Candidates must note that the deadline to apply for these posts post would end in two days. As per updates from CSBC, the last date to apply for these vacant posts is March 25. Candidates who are seeking to build their career in the law enforcement must apply before deadline. Under Bihar Police Recruitment 2021, over 2380 vacant posts will be filled and out of total 2380 posts, 1487 posts are meant for male candidates and 893 for female candidates. Interested candidates can apply on the official website on csbc.bih.nic.in. Also Read - CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link and Other Details Here

Candidates who are eligible, interested and have not yet applied for these posts under Bihar Police Recruitment 2021), can apply online by visiting CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021. Also Read - Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Applications For 454 Lady Constables Invited, Apply on csbc.bih.nic.in

Moreover, the candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Bihar Police Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link https://apply-csbc.com/V1/applicationIndex . Moreover, you can see the official notifications through this link http://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Advt-BFS-01-2021.pdf . Also Read - CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Out | Know Here How to Download

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Commencement date for online application: February 24

Last date for online application: March 25

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates, who are interested to apply for these posts, should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination from any recognized institute. Also, the candidate should be a citizen of India.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Salary Package

The salary of the selected candidates will range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

As per updates from Central Selection Board of Constable, the selection process will be in two stages. In the first phase, the candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive will have to appear for the written examination. In the second phase, candidates who clear the written test will then have to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test.