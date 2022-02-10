CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable on Thursday released the admit cards for the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable written exam. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download their CSBC Bihar Police admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For These Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in
According to the Board, the written exam for recruitment of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable will be held on February 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted in one shift. The exam will begin at 10:00 AM and will conclude till 12:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 365 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.
CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download
- Go to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in
- Now visit the Prohibition Dept. Section.
- Click on the link that reads, ”Download e- Admit card for written examination of Prohibition Constable.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Now click on Download Written Exam Admit Card.
- Enter the required credentials such as Registration number/ mobile number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on submit option.
- Your CSBC Bihar Police admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
One can click on the link given below to download the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Admit Card.
The Board has also released a notice regarding the CSBC Bihar Police admit card 2022. Those applicants unable to download the admit card can directly contact the authorities on February 24, and 25, 2022 between 10 am and 5 pm and a duplicate admit card will be issued from CSBC’s office. One can check the official notification from the link given below.