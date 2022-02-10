CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable on Thursday released the admit cards for the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable written exam. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download their CSBC Bihar Police admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For These Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in

According to the Board, the written exam for recruitment of Bihar Police Prohibition Constable will be held on February 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted in one shift. The exam will begin at 10:00 AM and will conclude till 12:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 365 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Released at slprbassam.in; Know Steps to Download