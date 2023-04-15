Home

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply For 69 Posts From April 25. Read Details Here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Recruitment 2023: A total of 69 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Security Guard. A total of 69 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin on April 25, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is May 16, 2023. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/. One can check the important dates, official website, vacancy, and other details here.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates

The registration process will begin: April 25, 2023

Last date to apply: May 16, 2023

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guards Vacancy

Security Guards: 69 posts

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guards Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

How to Apply For Bihar Vidhan Sabha Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 16, 2023, through the official website —https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.

