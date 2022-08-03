BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist-B. Interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website, bis.gov.in. As per the detailed notification, a total of 16 posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process will begin on August 06, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - BPSC 66th Result 2022 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: 06 August 2022 Last Date of Application: 26 August 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Scientist B Agricultural Engineering: 2 Posts

Scientist B Bio-Medical Engineering: 2 Posts

Scientist B Chemistry: 4 Posts

Scientist B Computer Engineering: 2 Posts

Scientist B Electrical Engineering: 4 Posts

Scientist B Environment Engineering: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below. The notification will contain details such as education qualification, age limit, and selection process.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Salary

The gross emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 99699 at Delhi at present.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application Fee: NIL

BIS Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age.

BIS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bureau of Indian Standards at bis.gov.in. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances.