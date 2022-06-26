BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, is hiring Indian Nationals as young Professionals (YPs). Interested candidates can apply online through the BIS’s official website at bis.gov.in. The closing date for applying will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar. A total of 46 posts will be filled through this Sarkari Naukri recruitment drive.Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Before July 10| Check Salary Here

BIS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for applying will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Standardization Department: 4 Posts

Research Analysis: 20 Posts

Management System Certification Department (MSCD): 22 Posts

BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Standardization Department: B.Tech/B.E. or Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Research Analysis: Graduation in any discipline.

Management System Certification Department (MSCD): Graduation in any discipline/Diploma in Engineering.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Check Salary Here

Standardization Department: Rs. 70,000/- (fixed for two years)

Research Analysis: Rs. 70,000/- (fixed for two years)

Management System Certification Department (MSCD): Rs. 70,000/- (fixed for two years)

BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

All the applications received shall be scrutinized and shortlisted. Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience, and other details provided in the application form.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

No fees are required to be paid by the applicant.

BIS Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?