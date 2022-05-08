BIS Recruitment 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will end the registration process for 337 posts tomorrow, May 09, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website —www.bis.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 337 vacant posts will be filled in BIS Headquarters, New Delhi, and BIS Offices located in the country. The vacancies are divided into Group A, Group B, and Group C Posts. The online registration process began on April 19, 2022. For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.Also Read - NIMCET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply at nimcet.in
Important Dates
- The online application will begin on: April 19, 2022.
- The online application will end on: May 9, 2022.
BIS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- Director (Legal): 01 post
- Assistant Director (Hindi): 01 post
- Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): 01 post
- Assistant Director (Marketing): 01 post
- Horticulture Supervisor: 01 post
- Assistant (Computer-Aided Design): 02 posts
- Stenographer: 22 posts
- Senior Technician: 25 posts
- Personal Assistant: 28 posts
- Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 47 posts
- Assistant Section Officer: 47 posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 61 posts
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 100 posts
BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Director (Hindi): Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognizedUniversity in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with English/Hindi medium and Hindi/English as subjects at the Degree level.
BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above must check the eligibility criteria, and other details from the official notification shared below:
BIS Recruitment 2022 Salary
Depending upon the posts, candidates will receive their salary:
- Administration and Finance Posts Director (Legal): Rs.78800-209200
- Assistant Director (Hindi): Rs. 56100-177500
- Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): Rs. 56100-177500
- Assistant Director (Marketing): Rs. 56100-177500
- Personal Assistant: Rs. 35400-112400
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 25500-81100
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 19900-63200
- Horticulture Supervisor: Rs. 19900-63200
- Senior Technician: Rs. 25500-81100
BIS Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of BIS www.bis.gov.in.
- On the homepage, Click on the “APPLY ONLINE” option.
- To register your application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration.”
- Login again with the new Id, and password.
- Fill the application form. Pay the application fee.
- Save, Download the application form for future reference.