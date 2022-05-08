BIS Recruitment 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will end the registration process for 337 posts tomorrow, May 09, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website —www.bis.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 337 vacant posts will be filled in BIS Headquarters, New Delhi, and BIS Offices located in the country. The vacancies are divided into Group A, Group B, and Group C Posts. The online registration process began on April 19, 2022. For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.Also Read - NIMCET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply at nimcet.in

Important Dates

The online application will begin on: April 19, 2022.

The online application will end on: May 9, 2022.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Director (Legal): 01 post

Assistant Director (Hindi): 01 post

Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): 01 post

Assistant Director (Marketing): 01 post

Horticulture Supervisor: 01 post

Assistant (Computer-Aided Design): 02 posts

Stenographer: 22 posts

Senior Technician: 25 posts

Personal Assistant: 28 posts

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 47 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 47 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 61 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 100 posts

BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director (Hindi): Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognizedUniversity in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the Degree level; or Master’s Degree/Post Graduate Degree or equivalent of a recognized University in any subject with English/Hindi medium and Hindi/English as subjects at the Degree level.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above must check the eligibility criteria, and other details from the official notification shared below: Also Read - TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Assistant Professor Posts Begins at tpsc.tripura.gov.in| Read Details Here

BIS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Depending upon the posts, candidates will receive their salary: Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Eligibility, Other Details

Administration and Finance Posts Director (Legal): Rs.78800-209200

Assistant Director (Hindi): Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Marketing): Rs. 56100-177500

Personal Assistant: Rs. 35400-112400

Senior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 25500-81100

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 19900-63200

Horticulture Supervisor: Rs. 19900-63200

Senior Technician: Rs. 25500-81100

BIS Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?