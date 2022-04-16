BIS Recruitment 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Section Officer, Stenographer, Horticulture Supervisor, and others. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.bis.gov.in. The online application process will begin from Tuesday, April 19 and end on May 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 337 vacant posts will be filled in BIS Headquarters, New Delhi, and BIS Offices located in the country. The vacancies are divided into Group A, Group B, and Group C Posts.Also Read - India Post Group C Recruitment 2022: India Post Announces 9 Job Openings. Apply Before May 9 at indiapost.gov.in

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

Important Dates

The online application will begin on: April 19, 2022.

The online application will end on: May 9, 2022.

Vacancy Details For BIS Recruitment 2022

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Director (Legal): 01 post

Assistant Director (Hindi): 01 post

Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): 01 post

Assistant Director (Marketing): 01 post

Horticulture Supervisor: 01 post

Assistant (Computer-Aided Design): 02 posts

Stenographer: 22 posts

Senior Technician: 25 posts

Personal Assistant: 28 posts

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 47 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 47 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 61 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria For BIS Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above must check the eligibility criteria, and other details from the official notification shared below. Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 357 Posts at dtc.delhi.gov.in; Check Last Date, Selection Process Here

Expected Salary For BIS Recruitment 2022

Depending upon the posts, candidates will receive their salary. Also Read - Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Administration and Finance Posts Director (Legal): Rs.78800-209200

Assistant Director (Hindi): Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Marketing): Rs. 56100-177500

Personal Assistant: Rs. 35400-112400

Senior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 25500-81100

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 19900-63200

Horticulture Supervisor: Rs. 19900-63200

Senior Technician: Rs. 25500-81100

How to Apply For BIS Recruitment 2022?