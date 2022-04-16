BIS Recruitment 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Section Officer, Stenographer, Horticulture Supervisor, and others. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.bis.gov.in. The online application process will begin from Tuesday, April 19 and end on May 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 337 vacant posts will be filled in BIS Headquarters, New Delhi, and BIS Offices located in the country. The vacancies are divided into Group A, Group B, and Group C Posts.Also Read - India Post Group C Recruitment 2022: India Post Announces 9 Job Openings. Apply Before May 9 at indiapost.gov.in
For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.
Important Dates
- The online application will begin on: April 19, 2022.
- The online application will end on: May 9, 2022.
Vacancy Details For BIS Recruitment 2022
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- Director (Legal): 01 post
- Assistant Director (Hindi): 01 post
- Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): 01 post
- Assistant Director (Marketing): 01 post
- Horticulture Supervisor: 01 post
- Assistant (Computer-Aided Design): 02 posts
- Stenographer: 22 posts
- Senior Technician: 25 posts
- Personal Assistant: 28 posts
- Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 47 posts
- Assistant Section Officer: 47 posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 61 posts
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 100 posts
Eligibility Criteria For BIS Recruitment 2022
Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above must check the eligibility criteria, and other details from the official notification shared below.
Expected Salary For BIS Recruitment 2022
Depending upon the posts, candidates will receive their salary.
- Administration and Finance Posts Director (Legal): Rs.78800-209200
- Assistant Director (Hindi): Rs. 56100-177500
- Assistant Director (Admin and Finance): Rs. 56100-177500
- Assistant Director (Marketing): Rs. 56100-177500
- Personal Assistant: Rs. 35400-112400
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 25500-81100
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs. 19900-63200
- Horticulture Supervisor: Rs. 19900-63200
- Senior Technician: Rs. 25500-81100
How to Apply For BIS Recruitment 2022?
- Go to the BIS website on www.bis.gov.in.
- Click on the “APPLY ONLINE” option.
- To register your application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration.”
- Login again with the new Id, and password.
- Fill the application form.
- Pay the application fee.
- Save, Download the application form for future reference.