Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: The Bombay High Court(BHC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Staff Car Driver. The online application form for the position will end on April 11, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of Bombay High Court, .

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Check Important Details

Recruitment Board: Bombay High Court

Official Website: bombayhighcourt.nic.in

The Online Application end on: April 11, 2022

Name of the Post: Staff Car Driver

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have passed Class 10.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above post must not be below the age of 21 and should not be above the age of 38 years of age.

Expected Salary: Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200 per month.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Go to the official website of Bombay High Court, bombayhighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment option.

Now click on ‘Apply Online’ under Recruitment for the post of Staff Car Driver on the establishment of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay section.

Now click on the Registration option.

Fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details on the Bombay High Court application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.