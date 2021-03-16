BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 24 posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of the Commission onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date for application is April 16, 2021. Also Read - BPSC Judicial Services Main Exam 2021: Schedule Released For 31st Judicial Written Exam | Important Dates, Timing Here

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - BPSC Exam 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission Declared 65th CSE PT Exam Date at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Commencement date of online application: 19 March 2021 Also Read - "Examine Role of Governor in Bihar. Is he a Mere Puppet?" Reads Question in Bihar Public Service Commission Exam

Last date for online application: 16 April, 2021

Last date for amendment of online application: 23 April 2021

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Lower Division Clerk, eligible candidates must have passed Class 12. Apart from this, candidates should have knowledge of computer and typing as well.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age of the applying candidates to the appropriate posts should be between 18 years to 37 years. (For more information related to recruitment, click on the official notification.)

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

As per updates from the Bihar Public Service Commission, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination. The written test will be conducted in two stages. In the first phase, the preliminary examination and in the second phase the main examination will be held.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The Bihar Public Service Commission stated that multiple-choice questions will be asked in the preliminary and main examination. The Preliminary Examination will be done on Open Book format in which candidates will be allowed to carry only one book for each subject.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply online for the posts, the candidates have to visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. After this, go to the online application section and read the recruitment notification and apply online for the recruitment examination.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The Bihar Public Service Commission has fixed the application fee at Rs 600 for general candidates, Rs 150 for SC (SC) and ST (ST) candidates of Bihar state. The fee for women candidates of all sections has been fixed at Rs 150.