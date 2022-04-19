BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has commenced the application correction process for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor. Candidates can now edit/ make changes in their application form by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. It is important to note that the last date to edit the form is April 25, 2022. Also Read - Dyal Singh Evening College Recruitment: Delhi University to Recruit 79 Assistant Professors; Details Inside

Applicants must submit the applications via speed post till May 4, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 107 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to make changes to the application form

Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” option.

Log in to the application portal.

Make changes accordingly.

Submit the application form.

Download the BPSC application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Commission has started the online registration process from March 15, 2022. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test only. Meanwhile, there will be no interview round. They can also check other details through the direct link given below.