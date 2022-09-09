BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again reopened the online application process for the 40,506 Head Teacher positions in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Bihar Govt.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released, Apply for 100 Trainee & Project Engineer Posts
Interested candidates can apply online at the commission’s official website — onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in– till September 23. Candidates will also be able to edit their application from September 24 till September 30. Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in| Check Application Link, Notification Here
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40,506 Head teacher posts in Bihar government schools. Also Read - NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022 Released for THESE Posts | Deets Here
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The maximum age of the candidates should not be more than 60 years at the time of application.
BPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
- Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Apply online link
- Register and fill the application form
- Pay the application fee
- Submit and take a print out for future reference.
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online