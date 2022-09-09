BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again reopened the online application process for the 40,506 Head Teacher positions in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Bihar Govt.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released, Apply for 100 Trainee & Project Engineer Posts

Interested candidates can apply online at the commission’s official website — onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in– till September 23. Candidates will also be able to edit their application from September 24 till September 30. Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in| Check Application Link, Notification Here

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40,506 Head teacher posts in Bihar government schools. Also Read - NHM Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2022 Released for THESE Posts | Deets Here

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should not be more than 60 years at the time of application.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take a print out for future reference.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online