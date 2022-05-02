BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will end the registration process for 40506 Head Teacher posts in Primary Schools under the State Education Department today, May 02, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website —www.bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The online registration process has commence from March 28, 2022. Candidates can edit/make changes to their application form from May 3 to 9, 2022. Candidates can educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 12 Posts Before May 20| Check Eligibility, Other Details

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: March 5, 2022.

The last date to submit online applications: May 2, 2022.

Edit application form: May 3 to 9, 2022

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Headteacher: 40506 posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 750 while candidates belonging to Female/SC/ST/ PWD categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. For more details, check the official notification shared below: Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Posts Before May 12| Check Eligibility, Application Fee Here

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Must be a citizen of India and resident of the State of Bihar.

Degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks.

5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS.

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

Having quali fi ed D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/8. Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Having qualified Teachers Eligibility Test for those teachers who have been appointed in the year 2012 or onwards and Those Teachers who have been appointed before 2012 must be qualified efficiency Examination.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?