BPSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates applying for the BPSC Recruitment 2022, we have some important news for you. The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the Education Department, Govt of Bihar till April 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Meanwhile, applicants can edit their application form from April 18 to 30, 2022.

Important Dates

The last date to apply for the post: April 21, 2022

Last Date to edit the application form: April 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Headmaster: 6421 Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum 10 Years of continuous service on the post of Secondary Teacher in State Govemment School under Panchayati Raj institution or Municipal Body institution.

Minimum 12 Years of continuous service on the post of Secondary Teacher in School having permanent affiliation from C.B. S.EA.C. S.E./B.S.E.B.

Minimum 08 Years of continuous service on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in State Govemment School under Panchayati Raj Institution or Municipal Body Institution.

Minimum l0 Years of continuous senice on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in School having permanent affiliation from C.B.S.M.C.S.E./ B.S.E.B.

The calculation of experience shall be made on the basis of the date of joining or from the date of acquiring training qualification, whichever is later.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/ Other State categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Female, SC, ST, PH category candidates are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

How to Apply For BPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.