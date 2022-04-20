BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration date for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BPSC, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till May 2, 2022. Candidates can edit/make changes to their application form from May 3 to 9, 2022. A total of 40506 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - Ambedkar University Delhi Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 53,000; Apply For Section Officer Posts at becil.com

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: March 5, 2022.

The last date to submit online applications: May 2, 2022.

Edit application form: May 3 to 9, 2022

Vacancy Details

Head teacher: 40506 posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Must be a citizen of India and resident of the State of Bihar.

Degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks.

5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS.

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

Having quali fi ed D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/8. Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Having qualified Teachers Eligibility Test for those teachers who have been appointed in the year 2012 or onwards and Those Teachers who have been appointed before 2012 must be qualified efficiency Examination.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 750 while candidates belonging to Female/SC/ST/ PWD categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 696 Posts on bankofindia.co.in| Apply From This Date

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the Apply Online link beside the Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department.

Fill the registration form by providing details such as the Candidate’s First Name, Date of Birth, and other details.

Submit the registration form. Pay the application fee.

Upload all the required documents

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future use.

Click on the link given below to apply for the post: Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 75,000; Attend Walk in Interview For 11 Posts| Check Details Here